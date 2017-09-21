Tanzania: JKT Mbweni New Netball Queens

THIS year's First Division netball league turned solely a JKT Mbweni- Uhamiaji dominion as the two won the top titles after posting voluminous wins.

The two teams could end unbeaten, before Jeshi Stars disrupted the show by beating Uhamiaji 52-49 in the tense encounter, the loss that automatically placed the declared JKT Mbweni the new champions.

Uhamiaji went there as the defending champions and were going fine until the Jeshi Stars shattered their dream. Prior to the yesterday last games, it looked clear that who deserves the title between JKT Mbweni and Uhamiaji could be decided on superior goal average.

Since it looked goals will determine the winners, the two giants fought gallantly in all matches to ensure they win by a bigger margin. As it was recorded early yesterday, Uhamiaji mercilessly clobbered Korogwe 149-8 in a one-sided match.

Uhamiaji played with vigour right from the start in an endeavour to ensure they defeat their closest challengers JKT Mbweni by better goal average after both ended with 13 points.

In another match Police Arusha lost 27-39 to Madini Arusha, while at Tuesday match JKT Mbweni demolished Arusha Queen 112-15 and also recorded 29-16 victory over Police Arusha.

While Uhamiaji lost, the closest challengers, JKT Mbweni confirmed the throne after defeating Police Morogoro. CHANETA chairperson Ana Kibira said that tournament that expected to wind up yesterday went well.

She said: "It was nice tournament, competition between teams was fantastic, and it was nice as until final matches no one could predict the champion to make it more exciting."