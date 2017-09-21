Liberia: NEC Recruits 29,200 Poll Workers

The National Elections Commission has completed the recruitment of some 29,200 poll workers. Training for these poll workers has commenced.

NEC Chairman Jerome Kokoya told reporters Wednesday that the commission recruited 29,200 both temporary and permanent poll workers.

The training of polling staff started on September 13, 2017 with a training program for 42 county level trainers.

On September 29, 2017, the training of 416 electoral supervisors will commence. The training of 11,000 presiding officers and voter identification officers is also scheduled to start on September 29, 2017.

During the first week of October 2017, about 17,000 polling station staff will be trained in procedures and areas related to their specific tasks on elections day.

The NEC Boss noted that there are 2,080 electoral precincts and 5,390 polling places across the 73 electoral districts within the 15 counties.

He revealed that 6,000 officers from the LNP and other paramilitary services including fire brigade, immigration, DEA will be deployed at various polling centers across the country on October 10.

This, he said, will include at least two officers for each electoral precinct, escort for electoral materials and officers to provide security at storage sites.

Meanwhile, a total of 100,000 mock ballots for each election and 1,210 tactile ballots for training purposes are already in Liberia and being used for training purposes.

According to Mr. Kokoya, 3,053,435 Presidential and 3,112,725 legislative ballot papers are expected in Liberia on September 24, 2017.