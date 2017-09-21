21 September 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: Moroccan Miloud Guiderk Wins Arts Council Norway Honorary Award

Oslo — Morocco's Miloud Guiderk won the 2017 Arts Council Norway Honorary Award for his significant contribution to Norwegian art and culture.

"Miloud Guiderk wins the Honorary Award for his commitment and his authentic work in the field as a concert organizer for more than 40 years," the Arts Council Norway said on its website.

The prize is awarded annually since 1968 to a person who has made a significant contribution to Norwegian art and culture.

"The contribution of Miloud Guiderk is a driving force that has deeply marked Norwegian cultural life," said Tone Hansen, President of the Council, quoted in the statement.

Guiderk told MAP he was "surprised" by the award, which is a "recognition" of the efforts he has been making for several years to promote the development of art and culture.

