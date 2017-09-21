Morocco Plays 'Extremely Important' Role in Global Fight Against Terrorism - UN Senior Official

New York — Morocco, under the clear-sighted leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, plays an extremely important role in the global fight against terrorism," Director of the UN Counter-Terrorism Implementation Task Force (CTITF) Office/UN Counter-Terrorism Centre (UNCCT), Jehangir Khan said on Wednesday.

"Morocco's co-presidency of the Global Counterterrorism Forum (GCTF) shows the Kingdom's firm commitment to strengthening international cooperation, not only through the GCTF but also at the United Nations level," he told reporters on the occasion of the GCTF's 8th ministerial meeting held in New York.

"We believe at the United Nations level that Morocco's role alongside the other member states is fundamental to strengthen mutual cooperation in order to fight the growing threat posed by terrorism," he added.

The UN official welcomed "the vision and leadership of HM the King," and said that he expects Morocco to continue to support the United Nations.

Commenting actions made by the GCTF, which is co-chaired by Morocco and the Netherlands, Khan said that the Forum launched several major initiatives this year.

Morocco and the Netherlands were re-selected to assume the presidency of the Global Counterterrorism Forum (GCTF) for another two-year mandate, on the occasion of the body's 8th ministerial meeting.

Among the decisions taken during this meeting is the launch of a series of initiatives under the GCTF, including the initiative related to handling local violent extremists, run jointly by Morocco and the USA.