South Africa: Business Robbers Nabbed Olifantshoek

Police followed up on information and managed to arrests the two suspects on Wednesday, 20 September 2017 in Olifantshoek. The suspects should be appearing in the Olifantshoek Magistrates' Court soon. The investigation continues.

Olifantshoek Police nabbed two suspects who allegedly robbed a small business situated in the Olifantshoek Squatter Camp. It is alleged that on 11 September 2017 at about 22:15, the two 24-year-old suspects threatened the business owner with a knife and firearm, before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money and cellphones.

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.