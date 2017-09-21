South Africa: Business Robbers Nabbed Olifantshoek

Olifantshoek Police nabbed two suspects who allegedly robbed a small business situated in the Olifantshoek Squatter Camp. It is alleged that on 11 September 2017 at about 22:15, the two 24-year-old suspects threatened the business owner with a knife and firearm, before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money and cellphones.
Police followed up on information and managed to arrests the two suspects on Wednesday, 20 September 2017 in Olifantshoek. The suspects should be appearing in the Olifantshoek Magistrates' Court soon. The investigation continues.