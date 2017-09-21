Liberia: SWAL Congratulates Martina Brooks

Female sports reporter Martina Brooks interviews Coach Debbah after one of Lone Star matches at the ATS (Photo Credit: T Kla Wesley)

The Sports Writers Association of Liberia (SWAL) has congratulated its former Vice President Martina Brooks on her achievement as West Africa's On-Air Personality of the year.

Martina Brooks, a female sports reporter, last week won the award after a voting process that was subsequently followed by a vetting process in the category consisting of over 10 contenders from across West Africa.

The Sports Writers Association in a release signed by its Secretary General Koluabah Zayzay congratulated the female sports journalist for the great achievement. "SWAL is highly gratified for the achievement of its former Vice President for triumphing as winner of the West Africa On-Air Personality 2017 Award. SWAL sees the achievement of one of its courageous members and also a prominent Liberian female sports journalist as a great accomplishment for Liberian sports journalists who continue to push for sports development in Liberia," he said.

The leadership further said that Madam Brooks' victory adds a lot of momentum to the sports writing body in the country.

The SWAL Leadership extolled Madam Brooks for her level of commitment to her job over the years at the UN Radio in Liberia. Madam Brooks last month traveled to South Sudan where she is currently working with the United Nations.

"SWAL is proud of you, Madam Martina Brooks, and hopes that you keep striving for greater achievements as you keep pushing the Liberian development agenda. Thanks also to all of our members and other Liberians who voted for Madam Brooks during the voting process," said the SWAL release.

SWAL at the same time commended one of its members, O'Neal Roberts, who was a top contender in the voting process. O'Neal Roberts was ranked second after the voting process.