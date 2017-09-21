Liberia: Cece United Secures Semifinal Ticket

Cece United U17 has advanced to the semifinals of the Montserrado Community League playoffs after edging out CCIP 3-2 on post-match penalties at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS).

Having won their previous league with a thrilling 6-0 victory over Villa FC, the Saye Town-based academy club and its opponents struggled to get a curtain raiser in the first half after missing several goal scoring chances.

The same scenario continued in the second half after both teams failed to find the back of the net, with United getting the closest opportunity.

CCIP earlier vowed to upset the Sinkor-based club in the quarterfinals, but was unable to get the needed result after full 90 minutes. After two 45-minute sessions of goalless action, both teams were left with no option, but to enter into post match penalties.

Cece United ended up seizing the day by finally getting the much anticipated victory after winning 4-3 on penalties. Players Ibbie Robertson, Barent Karr, Christian Dudbea and Benjamin Baeyea converted the spot kicks for Cece United.

It was a similar situation in the other two quarterfinal matches between Downtown FC and Habiba FC and Zion FC and Stage FC. After settling to draws in the full 90 minutes, Downtown FC and Zion also advanced to the semifinals after winning from the penalty spot. In the other quarterfinal match, Newport Street-based NAS FC defeated their opponents from West Point, PYC, 2-1.

The two finalists for the competition will be decided on Friday, September 22, at the ATS when Cece United face NAS FC, while Downtown FC will take on Zion FC.