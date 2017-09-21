Liberia: President Sirleaf Holds Talks With Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, WB Vice President, Dr. Makhtar Diop - Attends Key Function On the Margins of UN General Assembly

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 met privately with Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau. The closed door meeting focused on matters of bilateral interest to both countries.

The Liberian leader also had separate meeting with the Vice President of the World Bank on the margins of the 72nd Session of the General Assembly of the United Nations in New York. Finance and Development Planning Minister Boima Kamara along with Commerce and Industry Minister Axel Addy joined President Sirleaf leader during the separate meetings.

According to a dispatch from New York, President Sirleaf thanked the World Bank through Dr. Diop for standing with Liberia over the last 12 years; describing the partnership as productive and rewarding. She noted that the current World Bank Review Team in Liberia is working well with the government team to take stock of the investments in Liberia over the years as well as look at the prospects for future partnership as the country moves into transition.

Providing updates on the country's current engagement with the World Bank, Finance and Development Planning Minister Boima Kamara noted that the Bank has stood well with Liberia and provided updates on the Bank's current mission to Liberia in concert with the International Monetary Fund.

He named the pavement of the 200km Ganta to Zwedru road, prospect budget support, among other as programs already being finalized for intervention in Liberia. An initial 40m he pointed out is available for the Ganta to Zwedru project with the procurement process far advanced.

For his part, the World Bank Vice President noted that Liberia has the commitment of the World Bank for budget support and other infrastructure projects. Vice President Diop also pointed out that the Bank is proud of the work and legacy of President Sirleaf as her tenure comes to an end.

"Madam President, you are a great leader and we acknowledge your good work. Whatever you did for Liberia was by extension done for the entire African continent and the world at large. Your professional transition to political governance also remains amazing," Dr. Diop indicated.

He concluded by calling on President Sirleaf to continue with the role of providing wisdom and advice to the rest of the world as she leaves office soon.

Meanwhile, the President also participated in an interactive forum organized by Humanity United aimed at sharing her experiences on governance. She was also a panelist at 'We Day', a program that seeks to raise awareness on issues that affect women and girls globally.

President Sirleaf also graced a special session organized by the Monrovia Football Academy; an institution that provides professional soccer skills and academic training to under-privileged children who are up to 14 years maximum.