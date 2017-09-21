21 September 2017

Egypt: Sisi Meets Guterres

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi conferred on Wednesday with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the 72nd UN General Assembly.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi asserted that Egypt supports the efforts exerted by the United Nations bodies to restore peace and find solutions for crises gripping the region.

Sisi applauded efforts exerted by the UN chief since he took the office, presidential spokesman Alaa Youssef reported.

In this context, Guterres highlighted a long history of close cooperation between the UN and Egypt as well as Cairo's effective participation in the UN Security Council meetings, Youssef added.

The meeting took up the situation in the Middle East and means to find solutions for the Libyan and the Syrian crises, the spokesman asserted.

Also, they talked ways to revive negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians to find a just and fair solution for the Palestinian cause, the spokesman added.

