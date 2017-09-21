Egypt: Sisi, Trump Discuss Important Regional, International Files

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Wednesday had talks with President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Egyptian Presidential Spokesman Ambassador Alaa Youssef said in press statements that President Trump expressed appreciation of President Sisi and lauded bilateral relations.

Trump also underlined the importance of pushing up bilateral relations for the best interest of the two peoples, added the spokesman.

Meanwhile, President Sisi highlighted the importance of strategic relations with the US to serve the interests of the two countries and help enhance peace and stability in the Middle East, said the spokesman.

President Sisi expressed hope for maintaining consultation and coordination between both sides over fighting terrorism, the spokesman pointed out.

The two sides took up several important regional and international files including reviving the Middle East peace process, added the spokesman.