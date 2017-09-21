Egypt: Investment Forum in Egypt Next Year to Probe Opportunities for U.S. Firms

Investment and International Cooperation Minister Sahr Nasr said that there is coordination with the American Chamber of Commerce to organize an investment forum in Egypt next year.

The forum targets probing offered investment opportunities for US firms, the minister underlined, stressing her keenness on enhancing the activities of the US investment funds in Egypt.

These remarks came during the meeting held between Nasr and about 19 investors and representatives of great US investment funds whose investments reached about 278 billion dollars in world countries including Egypt.

The meeting was organized by Auerbach Grayson company affiliated to Beltone Financial Holding on the sidelines of the visit of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to New York and his participation in the meetings of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), said a statement issued by the Investment and International Cooperation Ministry on Wednesday.

Nasr called on the US investment funds to expand its investments in Egypt, stressing that the government is keen on removing obstacles hindering businessmen including the US investors.

There are great investment opportunities in many projects such as the venture of developing the Suez Canal axis and the new administrative capital, the minister reiterated.