Egypt: President Sisi Receives Italian PM

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi received Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni on the sidelines of the 72nd UN General Assembly meetings on Wednesday.

The meeting, attended by Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, addressed bilateral relations and a number of other issues of mutual concern.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Wednesday said Cairo is keen on restoring relations with Italy at all levels.

The President made the remarks during a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni on the sidelines of the 72nd round of the United Nations General Assembly, presidential spokesman Alaa Youssef said.

Sisi praised Italian stances in support of the Egyptian people, he added.

In the same context, Gentiloni said exchange of ambassadors is a step to restore political ties, the spokesman said.

Rome is keen on intensifying talks and enhancing cooperation to overcome challenges facing the two countries, Youssef added.