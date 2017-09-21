21 September 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Man Paraded for Shop Breaking

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bruce Asemota

One Lamin Drammeh, a resident of Brikama was yesterday arraigned before Magistrate A. B. Faal of the Brikama Magistrates' Court on charges of shop breaking and stealing, contrary to the laws of The Gambia.

The prosecution, led by Sgt O. Touray alleged that the accused on 11 August 2017 broke and entered the shop of one Abdou Ceesay and stole items worth over D60, 000.

In his testimony, Dauda Tamba, a witness told the court that the accused is an apprentice in his shop and that Abdou Ceesay is his neighbour. He said on the day of the alleged incident, he (the witness) went to Serekunda.

The witness revealed that the accused slept in his shop, but woke up around 3:00 am when he broke his neighbour's shop.

Hearing continues on 2 October 2017.

Gambia

Senegalese MPs Receive Over D245, 000 Monthly Salary

Members of Parliament (MP) in Senegal receive monthly salary of CFA3 million, equivalent to D246, 000, per month,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.