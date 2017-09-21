Gambia: Man Paraded for Shop Breaking

One Lamin Drammeh, a resident of Brikama was yesterday arraigned before Magistrate A. B. Faal of the Brikama Magistrates' Court on charges of shop breaking and stealing, contrary to the laws of The Gambia.

The prosecution, led by Sgt O. Touray alleged that the accused on 11 August 2017 broke and entered the shop of one Abdou Ceesay and stole items worth over D60, 000.

In his testimony, Dauda Tamba, a witness told the court that the accused is an apprentice in his shop and that Abdou Ceesay is his neighbour. He said on the day of the alleged incident, he (the witness) went to Serekunda.

The witness revealed that the accused slept in his shop, but woke up around 3:00 am when he broke his neighbour's shop.

Hearing continues on 2 October 2017.