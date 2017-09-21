Gambia: Big Dreams Inc. USA Donates Vehicle to Gambia Chapter

Big Dreams, Inc., an innovative, creative, and cutting edge 501(c)(3) organisation that is committed to creating educational opportunities for children and the youth in the United States and The Gambia to live a healthier lifestyle on Tuesday donated Toyota Sequola vehicle to Big Dreams Gambia Chapter.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Mamina Ibrahima Sonko, Founder of Big Dreams Inc.USA, declared that the purpose of the donation was to facilitate the transportation of at least 20 health professionals they would be bringing to The Gambia next year.

Mr. Sonko explained that their focus used to be on education but last year, they decided to concentrate on health, adding that in the near future they would have health education and nutrition as the key areas of development.

He disclosed that they have spoken to some health professionals in the United States and non-profit organisations that serve third world countries with free medication and free health services.

He said they have reached an agreement to invite them to The Gambia with the help of the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare who have given them approval to invite the health professionals to The Gambia.

According to Mr. Sonko, the 20 health professionals would include doctors, surgeons, nurses and other health experts who would offer free services to Gambians from September 13 to 22, 2018.

He further explained that the health professionals would specifically come to help Gambians, starting with Upper Niumi District.

Dominica Sonko, CEO/Co-founder Big Dreams Inc. USA, said one of the conditions was to have transportation for logistical purposes for the health professionals while they are in The Gambia.

Madam Sonko said if the mission is successful, it would be done yearly, adding that The Gambia would be the second country in West Africa after Senegal where the health professionals would be undertaking the mission.

She noted that the health professionals would bring along medicines and equipment to serve people at no cost, saying their minimum medicinal value is US$100, 000.

Mrs. Sonko thanked the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare for allowing them to have such an initiative.

She also thanked everyone for their support in making the initiative something promising.

Lamin Kujabi, Chief Executive Officer of Big Dreams Gambia Chapter, thanked Big Dreams Inc. USA for the great initiative, saying this was not the first time as they have been supporting education in The Gambia over the years.

He pointed out that one could not have a good education without a good nutrition and health, and as such, the initiative would have a great impact, not only in the lives of the children but communities.

He assured them that the vehicle would be used for its rightful purpose.

Hon. Omar Darboe, National Assembly Member for Upper Niumi District, said health, education and nutrition are the keys for the development of a nation, and as such, he thanked the donors for their support.

He described the gesture as one way of complementing government's efforts in their drive to bring health to the doorsteps of every Gambian, as well as education.

Hon. Darboe said government's doors are open and then assured the organisation of government's support and cooperation at all times.

Pa Lamin Sawo, PRO and Coordinator Big Dreams Gambia chapter, also thanked Big Dreams Inc. for their support, saying they would continue to work hard in contributing to the health, nutrition and education of Gambians.