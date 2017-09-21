Gambia: Lions Clubs International District Governor 403a1 Visits Gambia

Members of the Lions Clubs International recently visited The Gambia, and were hosted by the Banjul Kairo Lion Club, who took them on a conducted tour to various project sites in the country to get first hand information about the projects, and its impact on the community.

The delegation was led by the District Governor 403A1 for 2017-2018 Moussa Toumany Diakite from the Lion Club International.

Speaking at a press briefing held at the Chinese Restaurant in Senegambia, the District Governor 403 A1, Toumany Diakite, who thanked their host for giving them the opportunity to come to The Gambia, spoke about the lion club.

He said the lion club, which has two hundred clubs is an organisation with more than one million four hundred thousand members.

He also spoke about their priorities internationally, which is to fight against hunger, working on environment, as well as cancer, among others.

The District Governor also told the media that in West Africa where he is in charge, they have two thousand six hundred members in nine countries, including The Gambia.

He announced that the Banjul Kairo has a new club for the youth, called youths in community service, adding that this new club was created during their visit to The Gambia.

He emphasised that if the number of members are increased it would impact positively on the community, adding that gender was also part of their key priority areas to encourage more women in their club.

The district governor thanked the Gambian media for covering their activities, in a bid to give more visibility to their programmes.

Mr Diakite highlighted some of the strategies that they put in place to take the lion club internationally to a higher height, saying that he would continue to focus on the areas to increase the visibility of the club and its impacts.

He disclosed that the first training would commence in November where all their members would be invited to build their capacity.

He lamented on the need to have gender balance as they currently have 25% women, but said plans are underway to increase the number to have 30%.