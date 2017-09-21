Gambia: NLDS Elects New Executive

The National Literacy and Debating Society (NLDS), the body responsible for the promotion of literacy in all forms in The Gambia recently elected new executive that would steer the affairs of the organisation for another second term in office.

This body aims to promote quality education and improvement of literacy in the country.

The event, which brought together members of the NLDS, stakeholders, collaborators, and well-wishers, members of the media and a cross section of observers, was held at Bansang Town.

The colourful event was characterised by speeches from different personalities who were in attendance.

In his speech after the election, the president-elect of the NLDS, Yorro Mballow, said that transforming an organisation requires a transformed leadership.

He said he was much delighted to be entrusted with the NLDS mantle of leadership, but added that he was not surprised that people of sound knowledge and character from all parts of the country belong to diverse cultural groupings have accepted and turned up to carve a new destiny for the NLDS.

Mr Mballow called on all members to examine them and be ready to fight their own personal defects, in order to build themselves into transformed people who can better lead the NLDS.

He then urged all members to put all hands on deck to enable NLDS fulfill their dreams.

"A real organisation pilots its members to the destination they desire," he posited, as he thanked people for their continuous support and encouragement to the NLDS.

For his part, the PRO of the organisation, Lamin Camara, said that NLDS has contributed immensely to the development of the communities, schools and school's children, by rendering to them support in different forms, namely educational, economic and social.

NLDS has also organized over the year's series of debates, quizzes and symposia for schools, he said.

Mr Camara traced the history of the NLDS to 2007 and its objectives and aims as at 2008, noting that various developments have been made by the NLDS under the leadership of Mr. Mballow.

He commended Mr. Mballow for his leadership qualities, adding that his careful performance of duty to students and the community as a whole earned him respect from many in the farthest corner of the country.

Also speaking on the occasion was Miss Fatoumatta Sarr, the vice president of the NLDS.

According to her, the NLDS has a well-known motto which is "service to humanity" and a clear vision which is for a quality and relevant education, "the better for our nation."

These are words which all members have adhered to throughout their life, she said.

The vote of thanks was delivered by Mr. Daffeh