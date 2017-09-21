21 September 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: ID Card Issuance Ban Still in Force

The temporary ban on the issuance of The Gambia national identity card is still in force, despite several loud cries for the resumption of the service.

"This ministry [Ministry of the Interior] will resume issuing national ID cards as soon as there is a cabinet conclusion on the issue," the ministry said without giving any specific timeline as to when the cabinet will conclude on the issue.

In a press release issued yesterday, the Minister of the Interior noted the concerns raised by the citizens with regard to the suspension of the issuance of national ID card documents.

In the release, signed by the press secretary, Lamin Njie, the Ministry of the Interior concurred with the conclusions and recommendations of the Ministerial Task Force and the Technical Committee to award the contract for the production of biometric national ID cards to an identified competent company.

The cabinet has since been informed of this decision through a cabinet paper, the release said. The response, which is holding the resumption of the service, is yet to come.

