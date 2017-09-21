Gambia/Guinea Bissau: G-Bissau Coach Unhappy With Referee's Performance

Lassana Kassama, head coach of Guinea-Bissau female team has expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of the Gambian referee, following his side 2-0 defeat to The Gambia national women team in an international friendly match on Saturday.

Kassama was speaking to reporters, shortly after his side defeat to The Gambia in an international friendly match, played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

Kassama accused the referee for not awarding his side a penalty in the early stage of the first half, adding that it was a good test game for both The Gambia and Guinea-Bissau.

The international friendly match was part of The Gambia's preparations for the 2018 FIFA U-17 Women Cup qualifiers first leg tie away to Sierra Leone next month.