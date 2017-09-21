Gambia: Amir Trawally, Urges Youths to Make Wise Choices

Baba F. Trawally, the Amir of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat in The Gambia, has urged the youth to be wise when making choices and see what is best not just for them, but also for their families, society and nation.

Amir Trawally made these remarks last Sunday at Farafenni Senior Secondary School during the closing of the 33 National Ijtema of Majlis Khuddamul Ahmadiyya The Gambia, which is the National Annual Youth Conference of the Jamaat.

The objective of the 3-day conference was to train members on true Islamic values, to inculcate in them the love for the best of mankind and the spirit of love and service to their country.

The theme for this year's convention was "the duties and responsibilities of a youth in peace-building".

Trawally pointed out that the present and future success of a nation is determined on the productivity of her youth, adding that in every society, youths have a very unique and distinctive role to play to see to the advancement and process of that society.

He observed that they live in a world, where many opportunities are available and many avenues have been created to see that the youth are active and play their required role in nation-building and development.

He said on the other hand, there are other things which could distract the youth and sway them away from their aims to become good and productive citizens.

He further called on the youth to have great love for their country, as the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is reported to have said that "love for one's nation is part of faith."

He said the youth could immensely contribute towards nation-building, by actively participating in every sector, adding that they should also be active in acquiring knowledge which could benefit the nation in the future.

He stated that as many youths are striving to achieve great things, many are also distracted by venturing in activities that would bring them no good but harm.

He said: "As youth if you want to be successful, you need to focus and choose what is better for you today and tomorrow."

He further said that the youth have great zeal and desire to be successful in life, but the zeal and desire always force some of them to get involved in illegal activities which eventually ruin their lives.

He advised the youth to always compete in doing good deeds; and also help their fellows in doing the same.

He called on them to be ready to sacrifice everything for their nation, even if it means earning nothing at the end. "Youth should be regular in offering five daily prayers, as well as remember our great nation and the world at large in our prayers for peace, harmony and tranquility."