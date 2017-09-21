Gambia: Spanish Medical Team On Mass Treatment At Brikama Health Centre

Spanish medical team is embarking on a massive treatment at the Brikama Health Centre, attracting patients from the West Coast Region and its environment.

The 22-medical personnel will treat various diseases, such as burns, surgical infections, among other ailments, during their stay at the West Coast Regional Major Health Centre.

Speaking to The Point, Rose Del Palacio Jamarit, Charge d' Affaires at the Spanish Embassy, said it's the third year of the treatment, exercised by the Spanish medical team, adding that the previous exercise was held in Soma Health Centre.

Rose Del Palacio revealed that the medical team brought 40 bags of medicines, one container, containing 505 boxes and one device for breaking.

Palacio further stated that they work in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to investigate local diseases in The Gambia.

She said the Spanish medical team was backed by the Spanish society to support Gambians.

Sierreh Kombo, a mid-wife at the Brikama Health Centre, said she was really impressed with the work of the Spanish medical team during their stay at the health centre.

Kombo revealed that she has learned a lot from the team, adding that they intend to treat 100 patients during their stay in the health centre.