Gambia: Malick Sanneh's Hat-Trick Stimulates Real Madrid to Win in Sanyang Nawettan

Striker Malick Sanneh's hat-trick has inspired Real Madrid FC to a resounding 3-0 victory over Sanyang Mission FC in the 2017 Darboe Jula Real Estate Agency -sponsored Sanyang Nawettan, played at the Sanyang Football Field.

The victory was Madrid's second-successive victory in the Sanyang wet season biggest football fiesta, with 6 points after two game wins.

Darboe Kunda United FC hammered Gammol FC 4-1 to bounce back, after losing to FaalaKunku United FC 2-0 in their previous fixtures.

Elsewhere, Lampadusa FC drew goalless with FaalaKunku United FC.