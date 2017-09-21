Gambia: Forgiven!!!!!!!!

"For... as far as the east is from the west, so far has He removed our transgressions (wrongdoings) from us." (Psalm 103:12)

"Blessed [Happy] is he whose transgressions are forgiven, whose sins are covered. Blessed is the man whose sin the Lord does not count against him and in whose spirit is no deceit." (Psalm 103:1-2)

"For I will forgive their wickedness and will remember their sins no more." (Hebrews 8:12)

What would be your reaction if you knew that all the sins you have committed - past, present and even your future sins have already been forgiven? God has put the penalty for our sins on Jesus, His Son, who has paid the price for the sins of the entire human race - not partially, but completely.

We are sinners - sinning in thought, word and deed. We have all wronged God. "For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God." (Romans 3:23) All of us, without exception, deserve death as punishment: "For the wages of sin is death ..." (Romans 6:23) Yet God chose to slay His Son, by sending Him to die a shameful death on the cross to pay our sin-debt in full in order to set us free from the shackles of sin.

No one is better positioned to die in our stead than the One who knew no sin yet lived as a man. "He knew no sin, and no deceit was found in His mouth." (1 Peter 2:22) "God made Him who knew no sin to be sin for us so that in Him we might become the righteousness of God." (1 Corinthians 5:21) It takes a sinless person to die in the place of sinful Man and that person is Jesus.

Man's debt was paid in full when Jesus was nailed to the cross. All along in the Old Testament, the slaughtering of spotless rams was a representation - a shadow - of what was to come. This sacrifice only atoned for (covered) the sins of humanity, it did not take them away - not until the real 'Lamb of God that takes away the sins of the world' 'came in the flesh and dwelt among us.' "Look, the Lamb of God!" (John 1:36) said John the Baptist.

God's Son, Jesus, was crucified to pay for our sins. He died a brutal and gruesome death. As He breathed His last, He cried: "My God, my God, why have You forsaken me?" (Matthew 27:46) Because He bore all of the sins of the world on Him, God, the Father, could not look at Him for He cannot look at sin. Prior to that, He had prayed for His executioners: "Father forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing." (Luke 23:34)

Why did God choose to sacrifice His Son? First, because He could not find anyone suitable or qualified. Second, He did it to show His love for humanity that He Himself had created. By so doing, all who received His Son as Saviour are forgiven all their sins. Nothing like partial forgiveness, or forgiveness in increments; the shedding of the Lamb's blood "cleansed us from ALL unrighteousness." Our sins have ceased to be a hindrance to enjoying a relationship like His children ought. God has become our Father.

There is no sin that has a name that has not been forgiven. Here is the assurance in His own words: "Their sins and lawless acts I will remember no more." (Hebrews 10:17) "I have swept your offences like a cloud, your sins like the morning mist. Return to me, for I have redeemed you." (Isaiah 44:22)

We are living in an era of grace where, because of Christ's 'finished work' on the cross, God is not angry with human beings any more. He has put all His anger on His Son already and cannot punish twice for the same offence. His forgiveness is neither merited, earned nor deserved; it is a gift from God. "I write to you, dear children, because your sins have been forgiven on account of His name." (1 John 2:12) He is the atoning sacrifice for our sins. (1 John 2:2)

The bottom line is that there is nothing we need do for our sins to be forgiven. It has already been done; we have only to receive it. That is the reason Christ came to this world. He came into the world to save sinners. (1Timothy 1:15)

"It is by grace you have been saved through faith--and that not from yourselves, it is the gift of God--not by works, so that no one can boast." (Ephesians 2:8) There is power in the blood of Jesus to wipe our sins clean. Trust in God's goodness to say what He means and mean what He says.

Come boldly to His throne of grace and ask for pardon. Do not let this offer pass you by. It is time to reconcile with your Maker!