21 September 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Back-to-School - Kindergartens in First Time Class Experience

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alexandre Fongne Simo

Since Monday September 4, kids of at most four years made their way into classes for recreational learning.

Enthusiasm and smiles on some faces, cries by others are the different feelings portrayed by the kids making their way into nursery school. According to Beatrice, a nursery school teacher, kids younger than four years usually find it difficult to detach from maternal comfort as such they may end up crying the whole day, especially during the first days of school. To avoid a daylong of unpleasant crying, teachers struggle to act as motherly as possible. "The secret is just being motherly and flattery. Always assuring the kids that there is nothing to be afraid of calms the kindergarten down," explains Rachel, a nursery school teacher. On daily basis from 7:30am to 1:30pm, the kindergartens are kept busy with amusement and recreational activities like singing, dancing and toy parties among others. The main purpose is to socialise them and make them get acquainted to school. "I prefer sending my baby to school where he will learn much more rather than spending much money on a nursing mother who is limited in socialising him," points out Sandrine, a parent. Some other parents do same to carry on with their daily activities or have more time at work. It is worth mentioning that preparing children to get use to school at early age remains the essential of nursery education. However, some philosophical thoughts hold that knowledge is inborn, thus learning begins right from childhood within the family.

Cameroon

CAF Case - Abdouraman to Withdraw Complaint

The President of Etoile Filante of Garoua announced his decision on a video published on the social media on Tuesday,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.