Cameroon: Back-to-School - Kindergartens in First Time Class Experience

Since Monday September 4, kids of at most four years made their way into classes for recreational learning.

Enthusiasm and smiles on some faces, cries by others are the different feelings portrayed by the kids making their way into nursery school. According to Beatrice, a nursery school teacher, kids younger than four years usually find it difficult to detach from maternal comfort as such they may end up crying the whole day, especially during the first days of school. To avoid a daylong of unpleasant crying, teachers struggle to act as motherly as possible. "The secret is just being motherly and flattery. Always assuring the kids that there is nothing to be afraid of calms the kindergarten down," explains Rachel, a nursery school teacher. On daily basis from 7:30am to 1:30pm, the kindergartens are kept busy with amusement and recreational activities like singing, dancing and toy parties among others. The main purpose is to socialise them and make them get acquainted to school. "I prefer sending my baby to school where he will learn much more rather than spending much money on a nursing mother who is limited in socialising him," points out Sandrine, a parent. Some other parents do same to carry on with their daily activities or have more time at work. It is worth mentioning that preparing children to get use to school at early age remains the essential of nursery education. However, some philosophical thoughts hold that knowledge is inborn, thus learning begins right from childhood within the family.