Cameroon: Transport Sector - Government Averts Looming Strike

An announced nationwide industrial strike for Monday September 25, 2017, in the road transport sector will not see the light of the day should trade unionists of the sector keep to their side of a bargain with government. This was the outcome of a concertation between the Minister of Trade, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana and leaders of road transport syndicates in the country. The meeting which came up with fire brigade measures took place in Yaounde, Wednesday September 20, 2017. Going by a letter dated August 28, 2017, some eight trade unions grouped under the banner of the National Syndicates of Road Transport of Cameroon petitioned the Prime Minister, Head of Government with a series of grievances. They threatened to paralyse the entire road transport system in the country should their demands not be met before September 25. The trade unionists had expressed worries over the non-applicability of the Collective Convention, the delay in the issuance of professional badges, the reoccurrence of frequent deadly road accidents and the wish to have the prices of fuel reduced. The National President of the Urban and Inter-Urban Drivers and Transport Workers' Syndicate of Cameroon, Tchoumi Collins told reporters that yesterday's talks will continue until they arrive at a solution, noting that the planned strike would be called off before its due date. During the meeting, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana commended the trade unionists for the love shown for country by entertaining dialogue. He reminded them of the moral responsibility to be united in the face of economic and security shocks tormenting Cameroon.

