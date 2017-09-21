Gambia: Internet Society @ 25 Years - Africa Bureau Director Visits Gambia

The director of Africa Regional Bureau for Internet Society, Dr Dawit Bekele, had arrived in The Gambia on Sunday for a two-day visit to the Internet Society Gambia Chapter.

The aim of the visit was to discuss with stakeholders the plans for more engagements and to map out a future for internet development.

During his visit, Dr Dawit held meetings with the Ministry of Information and Communication Infrastructure (MOICI), the management of the Gambia Public Utilities and Regulatory Authority (PURA) and the chairperson of the Serrekunda Internet Exchange Point (SIXP), Mrs Isatou Jah.

Among the issues discussed with stakeholders were the way forward in fostering partnership with local stakeholders in supporting Internet development, security and capacity.

The official visit was preceded by a visit to the ISOC Gambia office, where the team met the director general of the Association of Non-Governmental Organisations (TANGO), the ISOC Gambia office, library and the TANGO hall.

The team ended the tour with a lunch and discussion at Ocean Bay Hotel and a short visit to Kachically crocodile pool in Bakau.

In the same vein, the Internet Society Gambia Chapter on Tuesday joined the globe to celebrate its 25 years of existence. The celebration took place in a form of cocktail dinner at Tango conference hall.

The theme of the celebration was "let's inspire the world to take action to shape tomorrow and make the Internet a force for good".

Stakeholders from different sectors, like MOICI, PURA, UTG, GamCHIX were in attendance.

Speaking at the occasion, the president of the Internet Society, Mr Bakary Njie tasked members of the Internet Society and stakeholders to take a look at the internet today, the fears and hopes and see how best it can be developed, citing the affordability and security of the internet to crown it all.