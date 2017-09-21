Gambia: Suspect Appears in Court for Alleged Theft

One Ebrima Badjie yesterday appeared before Magistrate A.B. Faal of the Brikama Magistrates' Court on a single count of theft, contrary to Section 252 of the Criminal Code.

The prosecution, led by Sgt. O. Touray alleged that the accused on 20 August 2017, at Kuloro Village in the Kombo East District of the West Coast Region, broke into the house of one Maimuna Jarju and stole following items: two mobile phones, cash amount of D5, 500, handbag and an International Passport belonging to the said Maimuna Jarju.

In his testimony, detective Sgt Sanna Nyassi of Mandinaba Police Station recalled that on 28 August 2017 at about 07:45am, whilst he was at the said station, the complainant arrived with the accused.

The witness disclosed that the complainant informed him that whilst she was sleeping at night, the accused unlawfully broke the window of her house and entered into the building.

The witness revealed that the complainant reported that the aforementioned items were stolen from her house.

The witness said he conducted investigations and after his findings, he visited the scene of the crime and where the accused had slept on that very night. He said it was in the very house where two mobile phones were recovered.

He further testified that the photographs of the crime scene and the house where the accused person had slept were taken and the purported photographs tendered and admitted in evidence and marked as exhibits.

Hearing continues on 28 September 2017.