21 September 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Gunjur Sports Committee Suspend Commit FC

By Lamin Darboe

Gunjur Sports Committee has suspended Commit FC for two years, after their fans attacked a referee during their 2017 Green Vision International Real Estate Company Limited- sponsored Gunjur nawetan match against debutants Blaness FC at the Gunjur Nyamina Football Field on Sunday.

Commit FC were also fined D3, 000 after their fans attacked the referee when ten men Blaness FC netted their opening goal mid-away into the second half.

Commit FC are set to return to Gunjur nawetan in 2019, when their two year's suspension comes into expiration after their fans attacked the referee during their decisive group B clash with Blaness FC.

Basiru Touray, a fan of Commit FC was suspended from entering the Gunjur Nyamina Football Field for attacking the referee during his side group B fixtures with Blaness FC at the weekend.

Santos FC were fined D300 after their fans were found guilty of using abusive languages against the match officials during their side group C game with Mighty Ajax FC.

Red Star Family FC was also fined D300 after their fans were found guilty of using abusive languages against match officials.

Halifax Town FC net-minder Sajor Samba was fined D1, 000 for using abusive languages against match officials during his side group A clash with the defending league champions Reliance Financial Services FC at the weekend.

