Gambia: Real De Banjul's President Rubbishes 'Malicious and False Claims'

"Real De Banjul Football Club would like to categorically refute the MALICIOUS and FALSE claim by some Football Stakeholders on Sunday 17th September 2017, saying the Gambia Football Federation spent D1,000,000.00 on Real de Banjul's CAF Champions League Campaign in 2015, whilst refusing to support another Gambia League Champions.

The facts are Real de Banjul as League Champions represented The Gambia in the CAF Champions League preliminary rounds against BYC FC of Liberia 2015. The first leg (CL39) was played in Banjul, and hosted by Real de Banjul.

During this period, CAF had suspended football matches in Liberia; due to the outbreak of Ebola in the country, thus BYC was to find an alternative venue for the return leg (CL40).

BYC and CAF communicated to Real de Banjul and the GFF that the match shall take place in Bamako but later changed the venue to Abidjan which was also cancelled as both venues could not be secured.

In both instances Real de Banjul made arrangements to travel by booking for air tickets, paying deposits for hotels, camping and other match related costs.

CAF through the GFF appealed to Real de Banjul to host BYC FC again in Banjul, promising to refund to the club the extra expenditure incurred due to the two cancellations.

Real De Banjul duly complied with the CAF request and the return leg (CL40) was played in Banjul and a claim was formally sent to CAF accordingly.

Real De Banjul defeated BYC FC to proceed to the second round of the CAF Champions League and played Entente Sportive de Setif of Algeria.

Due to delay in receiving the agreed refund from CAF, Real de Banjul asked the GFF to partly finance the cost of the air tickets for the delegation to Algeria.

FOR THE RECORDS, WE WOULD LIKE TO CATEGORICALLY STATE THAT CAF HAVE PAID Real de Banjul which has DULY REFUNDED GFF's MONEY.

These Football Stakeholders who do not represent GFF member CLUB, REGIONAL FOOTBALL OR ALLIED ASSOCIATIONS cannot tarnish the good image of Real de Banjul a Club, which have been at the forefront of Football Development in The Gambia for over five (05) decades.

The Club and Current Management has changed the lives of many young people, most recently Ablie Jallow who joined the French Ligue 1 club FC Metz and Muhammed Badamosi to Moroccan top flight club FUS Rabat among many more, consistently over the years.

To conclude Football Development is not about making baseless and false claims, but to follow the right principles of the beautiful game.

We at Real de Banjul shall continue to develop Gambian youths and offer them the opportunities to achieve their true potentials and be worthy citizens of our beloved country The Gambia.

Real de Banjul shall continue to support and work with the Gambia Football Federation in their quest to build the correct structures for the sustainable long-term development of our Game".