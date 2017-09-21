Gambia: Asian Games - Iran Out Kazakhstan for Maiden Track Cycling Gold Medal

(Issue, Wednesday 20 September 2017)

Iran has won the first Track Cycling medal in the history of the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, when they beat Kazakhstan in the final of the Men's Team Sprint Event on Monday. Thailand grabbed the bronze medal.

Iran's Ehsan Khademi, Ali Ali Askari and Mahmoud Parash got the team through qualification, then introduced Daneshvar Khorram for Paresh.

Askari praised the team effort. "It wasn't three riders who won: it was a whole team, including staff and other riders that didn't race the final, like Mahmoud Paresh, who was superb in the qualifying round.

"This is a great success that continues a string initiated in the 2017 Track Cycling Asian Championships, where we got the silver medal."

Kazakhstan's Pavel Vorzhev was inconsolable, despite his team taking the silver.

"Honestly, I'm disappointed. We were expecting a gold medal," he said.

"This would have been the first gold medal ever for Kazakhstan in a speed event. Track Cycling speed events were yet to be developed in our country. We are pioneers in these disciplines and wanted to make a statement today. I guess we have to be happy, for we did our best. The Team Sprint is like it is: a split of a second decides the outcome of the race."

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan sealed its domination of Traditional Wrestling on the second and final day of the competition on Monday, fielding 19 wrestlers in the men's and women's classic style match-ups to snatch 13 gold medals, bringing the country's tally in the sport to 23 at the Ashgabat 2017 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games.

Rejepaly Orazalyyew took Turkmenistan's first Traditional Wrestling gold of the day, defeating his compatriot Jepbar Atamammedow in the men's +100kg classic style bout, adding to the ten golds the country had harvested in the first session on Saturday.

More gold medals came for the hosts in the all-Turkmen -75kg, -68kg, -62kg and -57kg events.