21 September 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Asian Games - Iran Out Kazakhstan for Maiden Track Cycling Gold Medal

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alieu Ceesay in Ashgabat,Turkmenistan

(Issue, Wednesday 20 September 2017)

Iran has won the first Track Cycling medal in the history of the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, when they beat Kazakhstan in the final of the Men's Team Sprint Event on Monday. Thailand grabbed the bronze medal.

Iran's Ehsan Khademi, Ali Ali Askari and Mahmoud Parash got the team through qualification, then introduced Daneshvar Khorram for Paresh.

Askari praised the team effort. "It wasn't three riders who won: it was a whole team, including staff and other riders that didn't race the final, like Mahmoud Paresh, who was superb in the qualifying round.

"This is a great success that continues a string initiated in the 2017 Track Cycling Asian Championships, where we got the silver medal."

Kazakhstan's Pavel Vorzhev was inconsolable, despite his team taking the silver.

"Honestly, I'm disappointed. We were expecting a gold medal," he said.

"This would have been the first gold medal ever for Kazakhstan in a speed event. Track Cycling speed events were yet to be developed in our country. We are pioneers in these disciplines and wanted to make a statement today. I guess we have to be happy, for we did our best. The Team Sprint is like it is: a split of a second decides the outcome of the race."

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan sealed its domination of Traditional Wrestling on the second and final day of the competition on Monday, fielding 19 wrestlers in the men's and women's classic style match-ups to snatch 13 gold medals, bringing the country's tally in the sport to 23 at the Ashgabat 2017 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games.

Rejepaly Orazalyyew took Turkmenistan's first Traditional Wrestling gold of the day, defeating his compatriot Jepbar Atamammedow in the men's +100kg classic style bout, adding to the ten golds the country had harvested in the first session on Saturday.

More gold medals came for the hosts in the all-Turkmen -75kg, -68kg, -62kg and -57kg events.

Gambia

Senegalese MPs Receive Over D245, 000 Monthly Salary

Members of Parliament (MP) in Senegal receive monthly salary of CFA3 million, equivalent to D246, 000, per month,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.