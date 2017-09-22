21 September 2017

Kenya Chamber of Commerce Appoints Former Tatuu Pop-Star As CEO

Angela Ndambuki
By Kennedy Kangethe

Nairobi — Popular Songstress of Kenya's girl band Tatuu Angela Ndambuki has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI).

Ndambuki is an advocate of the high court and has previously worked as the CEO of the Performers Rights Society of Kenya (PRISK).

She holds a Masters of Laws Degree in Intellectual property Law from the University of Edinburgh (UK) and a bachelor of Law degree from the University of Nairobi.

KNCCI Chairman Kiprono Kittony expressed confidence in the appointment adding that Ndambuki will ensure sustainable growth and enhanced service delivery to the business community.

"Ndambuki has a passion for advocacy issues and was instrumental in amending the copyright act 2001, Laws of Kenya in line with the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) Beijing Treaty on Audio - Visual Performances," Kittony said.

She was also instrumental in developing and finalizing the National Music Policy which is a blueprint for guiding coordinating and regulating the music industry in Kenya.

