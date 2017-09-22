21 September 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Leaves New York for London

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
President Muhammadu Buhari.
By Kunle Sanni

President Muhammadu Buhari has departed New York, where he attended the 72nd UN General Assembly, for the United Kingdom. Buhari was in New York to join other world leaders for the one week UNGA high-level events that started on Tuesday,

He was accompanied by Governors Abdul'aziz Yari, David Umahi and Rotimi Akeredolu of Zamfara, Ebonyi and Ondo states respectively.

Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, did however not say whether Mr. Buhari was going back to the U.K to resume medical treatment.

"I cannot confirm to you. I am in Abuja right now I cannot speak on what I don't know, nobody has communicated with me," he said when PREMIUM TIMES reached him on phone Thursday evening.

U.S. President Donald Trump had on Wednesday hosted President Buhari and some African leaders to a working lunch on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The president had been in London twice this year, returning on September 25 after over three months stay on the second occasion.

He has been treated there for an undisclosed ailment.

More on This

President Leaves New York for London

President Muhammadu Buhari has left New York, United States, where he participated at the 72nd session of the United… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.