21 September 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: UK Says Not Aware of Request to Shut Radio Biafra

Photo: HRW
A group of people listening to the radio.
By Abdullateef Salau

The United Kingdom says it has not received any request from the Nigerian government to shut Radio Biafra.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, told State House correspondents on Wednesday that despite all the damages done by Radio Biafra, the British government was allowing it to continue to operate.

"Who does not know that the IPOB internal radio is located in London? We know the diplomatic moves we have been taking and approaching the UK, all the damages it (Radio Biafra) has done, but they don't see it that way, for them (the British government), it is about freedom of expression," Mohammed.

The British High Commission, in a statement by its Press & Public Affairs Officer, Joe Abuku, said "The UK is not aware of any representation from the Nigerian government about Radio Biafra.

"Were we to receive any such request, we would of course consider it carefully on the basis of the available evidence, recognising that freedom of speech and expression carries responsibilities."

