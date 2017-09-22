21 September 2017

Malawi: Fredokiss Says Malawi Should Have a National 'Ghetto Day'

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

Malawi's celebrated rapper Fredokiss whose real name Penjani Kalua said there was need to have National 'Ghetto Day'.

Fredokiss, who is also known as 'Ghetto King' said in an interview that the 'Ghetto Day' would help youth from the Ghetto (Urban area inhabited by poor people) to meet and brainstorm on how they could move ahead with their lives.

"The idea is that as a country we should have 'Ghetto Day' where youth from the ghetto in all the regions will be meeting once a year to discuss a number of issues affecting them. This will be more like a youth getting together.

"On this day we would be carrying out a number of social responsibility activities such as cleaning our ghettos, visiting the sick and pushing ghetto talent," Ghetto King Fredokiss narrated.

He added, "Ghetto youth would have the chance to meet and interact with top business gurus from the Ghetto to learn from them how they can run businesses,"

The Ghetto King Fredokiss organized a free show in Ndirande-Ghetto Blantyre which attracted thousands of youths from Blantyre and surrounding districts.

