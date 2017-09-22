Rwanda: What's On This Weekend?

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? There's always something going on in Kigali. Check out our guide for things to do this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

A night for Sheja

Sheja from Rwamagana has been battling a brain tumour for the past two years and needs Rwf23m to undergo treatment in India. A charity concert has been organised to raise funds for his treatment and it will take place at Bethseda Holy Church in Gisozi, Kigali, on September 22. Artistes expected to perform include Aline Gahongayire, Patient Bizimana, Serge Iyamuremye, Clementine Uwitonze, better known by her stage name Tonzi, and several choirs such as Healing Worship Team and Alarm Ministries.

RCCR Walk for Childhood Cancers Awareness

In its 4th year, Rwanda Children's Cancer Relief (RCCR) has organised an annual walk to raise the public awareness about childhood cancers. This year's walk will be held on September 22 where about 1000 people, are expected to participate. The 10-minute walk will depart from the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR) at 2pm to Kigali Car-free Zone in town. Join the cause to raise awareness, advocate and support children in the battle against cancer across the country.

The Runtown Experience Kigali

Slated for September 23 at the Amahoro Stadium's main parking lot, the Runtown Experience Kigali will be headlined by Nigerian singer, songwriter and producer Runtown, together with Ugandan dancehall songstress Sheebah Karungi and Allan Toniks backed by Rwanda's own Charly & Nina Bruce Melodie and Active.

Kiseki Traditional Dance Night

Kiseki Authentic Japanese Restaurant is bringing traditional dance, Rwandan Mpore Mpore and Japanese Bon Odori this evening at 7pm. In addition to the dances, all food, Sake, beer and soft drinks will be at a discount of 50 per cent.Do you have events coming up, please send to entertainment@newtimes.co.rw