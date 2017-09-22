South Africa: Make-Up Artist Who Was Beaten to Death 'Didn't Deserve to Die Like That' - Friend

The 29-year-old make-up artist who was beaten to death in Port Elizabeth on Sunday was a "bubbly person", her childhood friend said on Thursday.

"Ntomboxolo Peter was a sweet God-fearing person. She really had a beautiful soul and went out of her way for others," Nontandathu Pangwa told News24.

"I'm still in shock about what happened - she did not deserve to die like that."

Peter was declared brain dead shortly after she was taken to hospital by her boyfriend and family friends on Sunday afternoon, Port Elizabeth police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said.

She was "heavily bruised" when she arrived at the Livingstone Hospital.

"She appears to have been repeatedly beaten with a sharp object and was bleeding heavily."

Beetge said while the boyfriend is a suspect in the murder case, no arrests have been made.

"Investigations are at a sensitive stage," he said.

Peter's funeral is set to take place on Monday, September 25.

Pangwa said she will always remember Peter braiding her hair while they were growing up in rural Kwamagxaki outside Port Elizabeth.

She said they used to practice make-up techniques on each other.

"I think that's when she decided to take up the beauty course.

"Well one thing about her, she was a very very stylish person who used to style everyone who wanted to look good," Pangwa said.

"She was known for her many talents... she was an awesome and amazing woman and indeed had a bright future ahead of her."

