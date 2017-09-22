22 September 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: V-Ball - Bitok Adds Five New Faces to Squad

By Peter Kamasa

Rwanda senior men's volleyball team coach Paul Bitok has added five new faces to his provisional 22-player squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for October 20-28 in Egypt.

The continental event will also serve as qualifiers for next year's FIVB World Championships. The team started training on Wednesday with non-residential camp at Amahoro Indoor Stadium.

In July, Rwanda reached the final qualification round for 2018 FIVB Men's World Championships after finishing second in the FIVB-Africa Zone V tournament behind winners, Kenya in Kigali, The five new faces include; Valens Ndiyonze (IPRC-South), William Mudahemuka (Gisagara VC), Thierry Mugabo (Gisagara VC), Fred Muvunyi (Kirehe VC) and Felix Niyomugabo (IPRC-South).

