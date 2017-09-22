Photo: Daily News

Dar es Salaam — Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa yesterday laid the foundation stone for the construction of a Sh15.8 billion water project in Longido District, Arusha Region.

The project, which will serve to serve at least 26,000 people, is funded from internal sources and is expected to be completed next year. So far, Sh2.8 billion has already been released. During his address, Mr Majaliwa stressed the government's commitment to improving social services. He said the government was striving hard to implement the promised ruling party's 2015 election manifesto, alongside the industrial economy drive.

"We are very much concerned about key challenges you are facing. The government is always there for you, and all we need is your cooperation," he stressed.

He added: "As time passes by, the government will be solving other challenges that require direct intervention from us as did during the food crisis," he told a well-attended rally at the Longido Urban grounds.

Water to be produced will be sourced from Mto Samba in Siha District, Kilimanjaro, just 64km from Longido. Mr Majaliwa explained other areas the government was committed to working on as improving power supply especially in rural areas, improvement of roads, education and health services.

Others are a crackdown on corruption and embezzlement of public funds. "These are areas through the government was losing a lot of money, thus denying members of the public better social services," he explained. For his part, Minister of Water and Irrigation Gerson Lwenge said plans for the project started since 2010. According to him, on average, accessibility to water in the country is at 72 per cent.

"Access to water in Longido stands at 15 per cent, so the project is set to end the shortage," he said. He mentioned villages that would benefit from the project as Engikareti, Oltepes, Orbomba, Longido and Ranchi.

The minister also asked the contractors, including Rembo Tanzania Ltd and Emirates Aluminium, to accomplish the project on time and it should be up to standard, as stipulated in the contract.