South Africa: What the Springboks Can Learn From the All Blacks About Inclusion

Another week, another crisis. South African rugby seems to be swinging from one nadir to the next. And while New Zealand's playing style is often seen as the benchmark for excellence, it is their approach to fostering inclusive structures that could really teach the suits a lesson or two. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

Spend any amount of time pitch-side at junior matches played by "traditional rugby schools" in South Africa and you're likely to be struck by the demographics of the players out there. Or maybe you're not. Because, if you were, perhaps it wouldn't be such a common sight. Somebody, anybody, would ask more often than not: how is this right?

No, this is not going to be some jibber-jabber, touching you on your white privilege as you scream into a void about how hard you worked so that you can send little David to a former Model C school. It's an attempt to assess just why things keep going so badly wrong for South African rugby - and the demographics at school level are an integral part of that.

It would be foolish to pretend that the record 57-0 defeat the Springboks suffered at the hands of New Zealand...