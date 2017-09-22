22 September 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Mugisha, Areruya Set for U23 Men's Road Race in Norway

By Richard Bishumba

Samuel Mugisha and Joseph Areruya will be up against the world's U23 best riders as the duo hit the road at the ongoing UCI Road World Championships on Friday afternoon in the U-23 Men's road race in Bergen, Norway.

The road race circuit in Bergen will see the world's best Under 23 riders battle it out for the coveted UCI rainbow jersey. The riders will climb Mount Ulriken ten times; in what the organisers say would be an interesting race for the riders and the fans.

The 191km (118.7 miles) race will start from Festplassen and take the riders up to Mount Ulriken, then the circuit will go around the old wooden housing in Sandviken, before the final stretch along Bryggen and finish at Festplassen.

Mugisha and Areruya ride for South Africa's Team Dimension Data feeder team, based in Italy. At the 2015 edition held in the U.S, Bonaventure Uwizeyimana, Valens Ndayisenga and Jean Bosco Nsengimana represented the country in the same category.

Last year in Doha, Qatar, Rwanda was represented by Uwizeyimana in the Elite Men's category while Jean Claude Uwizeye, Ndayisenga and Areruya raced in the U23 Men's group.

While, 19-year-old Mugisha will be making his debut at the UCI Road World Championships, his compatriot Areruya returns to world stage for the second time following his debut last year in Doha.

Today

Junior women - 76.4 km (47.5 miles), 10:05am

Under-23 men - 191km (118.7 miles), 1:15pm

