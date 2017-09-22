Kenya: Sofapaka 'Kings of Goal Scoring' in League

Despite trailing 2017 SportPesa Premier League table-toppers Gor Mahia by nine points, Sofapaka boast the highest number of goals in the season.

The goal-hungry Batoto Ba Mungu have 38 goals to their name with K'Ogalo second with 36 goals thus far in the season. Nzoia are third with 32 goals followed by Zoo Kericho with 30 goals, although the latter are guilty of having conceded the highest number of goals at 40.

Sofapaka coach Sam Ssimbwa and the club's technical director Martin Ndagano heaped praises on the team.

Ndagano said it's encouraging to note that the team's strikers have an eye for goal and can only get better before the league comes to a conclusion.

Ssimbwa said the club's management made changes in the playing unit, particularly the forward line, and there are results to show for it.

"We went for strikers with proven scoring record and hopefully, Sofapaka fans should expect more goals from them as the league progresses," he said.

Red-hot striker Umaru Kasumba and Ezekiel Okare have particularly stood out for the club, scoring eight and seven goals respectively. Both have the potential of bagging the Golden Boot Award at the end of the season.