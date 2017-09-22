Kenya: Praxedes Tororey Retires From IEBC After Reaching Age 60

The head of the IEBC legal department Praxedes Tororey has retired after attaining the age of 60.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Communications Manager Andrew Limo confirmed that Ms Tororey has indeed retired and has even completed all formal procedures with the commission.

"Yes it is true that Ms Tororey has retired," Mr Limo told Nation.

However, Mr Limo dismissed claims that Ms Tororey resigned due to the current turmoil at the commission following the nullification of the August 8 presidential election results by the Supreme Court.

The commission is preparing to conduct a repeat of the presidential poll on October 26.

"It is just coincidence that her retirement time has come at this particular time when there is heightened political activity ahead of the fresh poll," Mr Limo said.

Ms Tororey was among the six IEBC officials whom the opposition had accused of electoral malpractices.

Others include CEO Ezra Mr Chiloba, voter registration and electoral operations director Immaculate Kasait, head of operations Betty Nyabuto, ICT director James Muhati and Commissioner Yakub Guliye.