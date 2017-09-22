22 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Praxedes Tororey Retires From IEBC After Reaching Age 60

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Samwel Owino

The head of the IEBC legal department Praxedes Tororey has retired after attaining the age of 60.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Communications Manager Andrew Limo confirmed that Ms Tororey has indeed retired and has even completed all formal procedures with the commission.

"Yes it is true that Ms Tororey has retired," Mr Limo told Nation.

However, Mr Limo dismissed claims that Ms Tororey resigned due to the current turmoil at the commission following the nullification of the August 8 presidential election results by the Supreme Court.

The commission is preparing to conduct a repeat of the presidential poll on October 26.

"It is just coincidence that her retirement time has come at this particular time when there is heightened political activity ahead of the fresh poll," Mr Limo said.

Ms Tororey was among the six IEBC officials whom the opposition had accused of electoral malpractices.

Others include CEO Ezra Mr Chiloba, voter registration and electoral operations director Immaculate Kasait, head of operations Betty Nyabuto, ICT director James Muhati and Commissioner Yakub Guliye.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.