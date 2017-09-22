22 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: CIC Series Heads to Nakuru

By Larry Ngala

Nakuru Golf Club course hosts the fourth leg of CIC Insurance golf series.

The par-73 course will host a field of 100 golfers vying for a number of prizes courtesy of CIC Group which has sponsored events this year at Vet Lab Sports Club, Thika and Kitale. Another tournament is set for Sigona later this year.

Club captain Robert Obondy on Thursday said that the course particularly the greens are getting better.

"Our greens were a bit bad but we have been working on them and the venue is currently in fair condition and ready for this weekend's event," Obondy said.

During last month's DStv Explora Series held at Nakuru club, Nanu Hassanali posted an impressive 40 points despite tough conditions to emerge overall winner.

He will be among the players to watch this weekend, others being Fr. Joseph Ngure, Josiah Rutto, and the single figure handicap players Paul Muhia and Gentral Esto. Chasing the ladies prize will be Josephine Wangari and Esther Karuga among others.

JUNIOR GOLFERS

Also drawn are some of the club's junior golfers, among them the on-form Tevin Kihumba. A strong team of CIC staff who include CIC Life Managing Director Ezekiel Owuor and General Manager (Marketing and Distribution) Joseph Kamiri. This is the third year in a row that the insurer has held the tournament in Nakuru.

"Holding this event for a third successive year shows our strong commitment to the sport of golf which is continuing to gain prominence in the country," said Kamiri.

Meanwhile, the fifth round of DStv MultiChoice Explore Golf Series heads to Limuru this weekend after a colourful event at the nine-hole Kiambu Golf Club course last weekend won by Paul Murumba. This weekend's event at Limuru has attracted a huge field that includes some of the club's leading players such as John Karichu, Francis Kimani, Yassin Awale among others.

As usual, DStv is giving some fabulous prizes for those who will manage to conquer the Limuru course.

At Nyahururu over 100 players are drawn for the Syngenta tournament while Vet Lab will host the Inter-Universities tournament on Friday and Southern Sun tournament Saturday while Thika Sports Club will be the venue for the 95th anniversary tournament.

