Kenya: All Eyes on Berlin Marathon

Hundreds of fans will be able to follow Sunday's potentially record-breaking BMW Berlin Marathon live as the Bank of Africa's World Marathon Majors viewing party shifts to Eldoret.

The BOA "Viewerthons" are a series of events where the bank invites elite and upcoming athletes along with the local community to follow the World Marathon Majors races from Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago and New York while being taken through education programmes.

Former world marathon record holder Wilson Kipsang, Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge and Berlin Marathon champion Kenenisa Bekele will all be seeking to break the world record in the German capital.

Kenyan Dennis Kimetto set a world marathon record of two hours, two minutes and 57 seconds during the 2014 edition.

Sunday's Eldoret viewing, which is in its third year running, will provide budding and seasoned athletes an opportunity to receive financial advice, information on taxation, media training and professional advice on anti-doping for free.

Bank of Africa have partnered with Isuzu East Africa, partners of Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge.

"We have always been proud to be associated with the athletes in Kenya who have flown the Kenyan flag high for years. The viewing events not only bring together family, friends and relatives to watch the showdown live on a more enhanced television screen but have also been key in promoting financial literacy among these athletic communities," said Bank of Africa's head of marketing, Jimmi Wanjohi.

In addition to sponsoring the marathon viewing parties, BOA offers a distinctive package for sportsmen and women through its 'Mwanariadha Account' whose features and benefits further contribute to their financial goals as athletes.

Isuzu East Africa last week signed a two-year, Sh15 million partnership with Kipchoge which includes giving the Olympic champion an Isuzu pick-up vehicle per personal and professional use.

Kipsang will, meanwhile, also be promoting the Brand Kenya initiative in Berlin through the Kenya Tourism Board.

Prague Marathon champion and course record holder Valery Aiyabei (personal best 2:21:57) and Gladys Cherono (2:19:25), winner of the 2015 BMW Berlin Marathon, will represent Kenya in the women's race on Sunday.