22 September 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Gift Ali, Mubiru Turn Police Guns On Proline

By Elvis Senono

Kampala — For seven years Gift "Gigi" Ali was at the forefront of a Proline project that once threatened to change the face of Ugandan football.

He even persisted with the club even as it suffered relegation from the topflight in 2014. In that period he also suffered serious knee injuries that almost derailed his career before bouncing back.

And after showing shades of the dominant midfield force that he once was, he made the decision to leave the Lugogo side after Police came calling at the start of this season.

Having played some of his best football at Proline under Abdallah Mubiru in 2012, the pair is keen to revive their careers that have taken a number of hits over the years.

Mubiru is particularly looking for a fresh start after unsuccessful stints at KCCA and Vipers.

Today the coach and player duo turn guns on former employers Proline in the only Azam Uganda Premier League fixture at Mandela National Stadium.

The game promises to be an entertaining fixture with both teams encouraging free-flowing football. Police, the 2005 champions have made the brighter start picking boardroom points from their opening game against Masavu before salvaging a 1-1 draw with SC Villa last week.

Proline on the other hand are bottom of the log having picked one point in two games.

They could however be boosted if experienced additions Ivan Bukenya, Savio Kabugo and Sula Matovu rejoin as well as Joseph Ssemujju's loan is finalised in time.

