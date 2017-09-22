21 September 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Zimbabwe: President Mutharika Meets Mugabe in New York

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Malawi News Agency
Malawian President Arthur Mutharika presents a gift to Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe in New York.
By Macneil Kalowekamo

New York — Malawi's President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika and Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe had audience Thursday at Lotte New York Palace in New York, USA.

Speaking after the audience, President Mutharika said he had fruitful discussions with the Zimbabwean President specifically on issues affecting the two countries.

"We are almost one country, no conflict. We have many Malawians in Zimbabweans and Zimbabweans in Malawi. So we talked about that," Prof. Mutharika said.

The President further said he decided to meet his Zimbabwean counterpart because President Mugabe has a rich history about the African struggle for independence.

"Each time I meet him, I learn so much because he gives us the perspective of where we are coming from and where we are going," Mutharika said.

The two presidents are in New York, USA for the 72nd United Nations General Assembly which started on 19 September and will end on 25th September, 2017.

Zimbabwe

Mugabe Followers Allegedly Punish Disabled Critics

Supporters of President Robert Mugabe and Zanu-PF are accused of brutalising disabled opposition followers ahead of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.