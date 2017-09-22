Nigeria: Obiano Doesn't Deserve Second Term, Says Angry Obi

The former Governor of Anambra State Mr. Peter Obi yesterday said that the incumbent Governor, Chief Willie Obiano has nothing to show for the mandate he was given by the people of the state, and therefore does not deserve another mandate from the people of the state.

Mr Obi who was in Nnewi for an interaction with PDP officers in Nnewi North Local Government Area, said that most of the projects he started and could not complete before he left have remained the way he left them when he was bowing out of office.

Visibly angry, Mr. Obi made it abundantly clear that he is no more interested in contesting for any elective position again in the state and urged the PDP members to market Mr Obaze Oseloka who is the standard bearer of the party to all nooks and crannies of the area.

"I have no selfish interest in putting anyone into office, my interest is to ensure that the people of the state get the best, and equally fight bad governance anywhere no matter who is concerned."

Mr Obi also stated that he has no personal issue with Chief Obiano and that the paramount thing to Anambra people now is to have a governor who will deepen his achievements in office by moving from Millennium Development Goals, MDGs to SDGs.

Reacting to a question on why Anambra people should trust his choice of candidate after the incumbent he helped into office has allegedly failed, Obi said that Obiano has not for once agreed that he helped him in any way.

He reassured the PDP faithful that better days lie ahead for them if they pitch their tent with Mr. Obaze who he said is a seasoned diplomat noting that Nigeria can not progress when some candidates are buying votes.

Meanwhile some of the people who attended the meeting, who are aggrieved with Mr Obi's position told vanguard that the Governor should first of all publicly apologized to the people of the state, for deceiving them if he says that Governor Obiano is not doing well.

According to Chris Obieze, a participant in the meeting said "if former Governor Obi is telling us that the person he put in office as his successor is not doing well, he should apologize to the people of the state for deceiving us, how can we believe him now that another person he is bringing to us will be better, is there no possibility that he will fall out with this one when he enters office and he will come back to say the same thing he is not saying about Obiano, our people should be the last judge."