22 September 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Insecurity - Govt Moves to Harmonise Biometric Database of Nigerians

By Omeiza Ajayi

Abuja — The Federal Government has intensified moves to harmonise the biometric database of Nigerians as part of measures to ensure greater security of the country.

Acting Secretary to Government of the Federation, SGF, Dr. Habiba Lawal, who disclosed this while inaugurating the Governing Board of NIMC, headed by former Osun State governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, said: "The proliferation and duplication of efforts at biometric based identity systems is neither cost effective nor security-smart.

"Aside from being unwieldy, the cost of operating multiple discordant databases and infrastructure is unsustainable. From the ongoing work at the National Identity Management Commission, NIMC, it is hoped that the regime of duplicate biometric databases gives way to harmonisation and unification with the electronic identification system being operated and managed by the commission."

The SGF also called on the private sector to invest promptly in the project, saying: "This will help achieve the objective of populating the National Identity Database, which in turn will ensure that the NIMC is properly equipped to provide services to all sectors and aspects of our economy and nation."

