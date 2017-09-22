Africa: Entries Swell Ahead of 2017 CBA Africa Concours d'Elegance

A total of 31 entries from South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda have been received for 2017 CBA Africa Concours d'Elegance, confirming confirms the Africa continental status of the status of the event as a popular event in the continent.

The event, scheduled for Sunday at Nairobi Racecourse and which is rated as the classiest event on the Kenya Motor sport calendar, enters its 47th edition this year. The annual series is organised by Alfa Romeo Owners Club.

FIM Africa Vice President Clive Mawson is already in Kenya to monitor preparations for the event and to meet competitors and officials before and during the event.

On Saturday, Mawson will be at Nairobi Racecourse to monitoring the preparations before meeting judges and officials.

The most spectacular entry from Uganda will be Kakooza Wazzir's 1991 Mistuoka le-Seyde, a limited edition of specially built cars inspired by the large and luxurious machines made in the mid 1930s.

Other eye-catching machines from Uganda are the 1983 Nissan 240RS of Bob Roberts, who would be contesting the rally car class and the 1974 Mercedes of Ronald Walusimbi. Ronald was the overall winner in the Uganda equivalent of the Concours which was held earlier this year.

The visitors will receive tough competition from Kenya's leading competitors like Sati-Gata Aura with his 1947 MG TC, Diccon Wilcock who will be driving his 1934 Ralton along the judging line and Savi Bhogal's 1972 Alfa Romeo Spider.