Rwanda: Two Grassroots Leaders Arrested Soliciting Bribes

Two grassroots leaders in Ndera Sector of Gasabo District have been arrested in connection with soliciting bribes from people to unlawfully allow them construct residential houses.

The duo, from Kira Village of Kibenga Cell in Ndera, were taken into custody on Wednesday after the would be victim reported the matter to the police.

The suspects were arrested in the act receiving the bribe, police spokesperson for the City of Kigali said.

It is said that, on September 16, one of the suspects found one Josephine Mukanemeye building a house without a construction permit, and ordered her to halt the illegal activity.

The structure was originally meant to be a kraal but was later turned into a residential house- illegally.

However, the suspects connived and later approached Mukanemeye demanding Rwf200, 000 to be given the green light to continue with the works, police said.

"We bargained until we agreed that I give them Rwf100, 000. They were listing a number of leaders they would share the money in the village and cell," Mukanemeye said.

"I knew that what they were asking for was unlawful, so I called the police and informed them, and that's how the two were arrested red-handed after receiving part of the money."

One of the suspects had received Rwf70, 000 while another had taken a bribe of Rwf20, 000.