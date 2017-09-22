21 September 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: KQ Defends Expat Hire to Help CEO Revive Airline

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kennedy Kangethe

Nairobi — Kenya Airways Chief Executive Sebastian Mikosz has defended his decision to hire Polish expatriates as part of the airline's management team in its efforts to return to profitability.

Mikosz says the five are expats in airline management adding that their experience is necessary for Kenya Airways in the short term.

"The reason why they came is because I have worked with them before and I know the expertise and experience they bring. They are here for three months but I don't know if they will stay longer or not," Mikosz said.

KQ Board Chairman Michael Joseph adds that the team is necessary to help the CEO implement his turnaround plan, assuring that no jobs will be lost.

"The Board and the Board's HR committee agreed to support Sebastian to bring the team. They are not here to take anyone's job," Joseph adds.

Prior to joining KQ, Mikosz has been the President and CEO of LOT Polish Airlines, the flag carrier of Poland. He has also been CEO of eSky.pl, the leading Central European Online Travel Agent and is known for his ability to turn around struggling airlines.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.